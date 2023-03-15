PTI workers foil police attempt to arrest Imran Khan for third times

(@Abdulla99267510)

The charged workers have not allowed the police and rangers reach their leader so far in ongoing operation for Khan's arrest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) A fresh round of contingents of police who reached Zaman Park to arrest PTI Chairman Imran has failed due to efforts of the party's charged workers.

The workers fell into Sajda (bowing before God) to express their happiness after they foiled third attempt of the law enforcement agencies to arrest Imran Khan.

The workers faced tear gas and water cannons besides tough operation of the police along with the Rangers. But they stayed there and became wall between them and Khan.

Imran Khan came out of his room and stood by the workers who foiled police attempt to arrest him.

The latest reports said that the police were there in Zaman Park to enforce arrest warrants issued by an Islamabad court in the Toshakhana case after Khan failed to turn up before the court.

A heavy contingent of police and rangers earlier advanced towards the residence of the former premier in Zaman Park, with party workers and supporters pelting them with stones.

The security officials also fired tear gas shells to disperse them while water cannons were also used to control them.

It all started after Islamabad police reached Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan, with a backup of Punjab police and rangers, and tried to take Khan into custody. Over 60 people, including the DIG Operations of Islamabad police have been injured in the clashes.

On other hand, Imran Khan has asked the Establishment to take stock of the situation and shed neutrality. Taking to Twitter, Imran wrote: “My house has been under heavy attack since yesterday afternoon. Latest attack by Rangers, pitting the largest pol[itical] party against the army. This is what PDM and the enemies of Pakistan want. No lessons learnt from the East Pakistan tragedy”.

Last year, Imran Khan's government was ended by a no-confidence vote, and he was booked in a number of cases, including Toshakhana as he calls for early elections in the country.