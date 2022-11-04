PTI workers hold countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Asad Umar, the party's general secretary, says they will protest after Friday prayers today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) PTI workers and supporters have staged protests demonstration in different parts of the country to condemn attack on their beloved leader Imran Khan.

The latest reports say that strong protests are being held in different areas.

Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and many other big cities have witnessed protests against attack on Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Asad Umar announced that they would hold countrywide protests against assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan after Friday prayers today.

Asad Umar said that demonstrations would continue till Imran Khan's demands were met.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said, "Protests will be held after Friday prayers till Imran Khan's demands are met,".

He also said, "Countrywide protests to continue till demands are met,".

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that no violence would ever take place during the long march.

The PTI chief's made this announcement just two hours before Thursday's attempt on his life.

"I'm confident that there will be no violence in the long march," said Khan while talking to an international news organization.

"I have been protesting on the streets for the last six months. The long march aims at holding the general elections and bringing change to the country."

Imran Khan emphasised that there is no other options besides holding elections.

Khan also reiterated his oft-repeated position that he won't form the government if he gets a debilitated government like the last time.

He went on to say that the coalition government was frail last time, pointing out that he was not strong enough to enforce the rule of law and it was the reason that he couldn't bring the powerful mafias to justice.

The mafias, he said, had many ways to incapacitate and blackmail him.

"If I have maximum number in parliament this time around, I will assume power," said the PTI Chairman.

He added that the government could implement the law only when it had a majority in parliament.