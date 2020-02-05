PTI workers hold Kashmir Solidarity Day Rally at Seaview

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI-Karachi) managed an impressive show during their Kashmir Solidarity Day rally at Seaview on Wednesday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI-Karachi) managed an impressive show during their Kashmir Solidarity Day rally at Seaview on Wednesday evening.

It was also joined by Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail besides several senior leaders of the party including Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sherzaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Ali Aziz, Raja Azhar and others.

The leaders on the occasion reaffirmed their resolve that India will have to accede to the aspirations of the people of IOK and all Pakistanis without any distinction support their cause, with utmost sincerity.

Sindh Governor appreciative of the choice for the rally site, being Nishan-e-Pakistan point at Seaview, said right to freedom is an undeniable prerogative of the people of IOK.

"India will have to accept this," he said while paying homage to those who lost their lives in the struggle.

"We stand by our brothers and sisters engaged in an effort that has little precedence in the region," said the Governor of Sindh.

Participants of the rally carrying national flag alongwith that of Kashmir paid their tributes to the IOK people for their steadfastness.

"India despite its brutal force has failed to suppress the voice of the people seeking freedom against its felonious control," Firdous Shamim Naqvi also the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly.