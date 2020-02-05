UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Workers Hold Kashmir Solidarity Day Rally At Seaview

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 10:28 PM

PTI workers hold Kashmir Solidarity Day Rally at Seaview

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI-Karachi) managed an impressive show during their Kashmir Solidarity Day rally at Seaview on Wednesday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI-Karachi) managed an impressive show during their Kashmir Solidarity Day rally at Seaview on Wednesday evening.

It was also joined by Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail besides several senior leaders of the party including Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sherzaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Ali Aziz, Raja Azhar and others.

The leaders on the occasion reaffirmed their resolve that India will have to accede to the aspirations of the people of IOK and all Pakistanis without any distinction support their cause, with utmost sincerity.

Sindh Governor appreciative of the choice for the rally site, being Nishan-e-Pakistan point at Seaview, said right to freedom is an undeniable prerogative of the people of IOK.

"India will have to accept this," he said while paying homage to those who lost their lives in the struggle.

"We stand by our brothers and sisters engaged in an effort that has little precedence in the region," said the Governor of Sindh.

Participants of the rally carrying national flag alongwith that of Kashmir paid their tributes to the IOK people for their steadfastness.

"India despite its brutal force has failed to suppress the voice of the people seeking freedom against its felonious control," Firdous Shamim Naqvi also the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan India Governor SITE All Opposition

Recent Stories

Belarus Sends 2nd Plane With Humanitarian Aid to C ..

3 minutes ago

WHO lauds Pakistan's response to recent heavy snow ..

3 minutes ago

Number of People Injured in Hard Landing in Istanb ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity rally organized in Musa Kheil

3 minutes ago

Noor Dubai Foundation to announce results of Dubai ..

31 minutes ago

Noor Dubai Foundation to announce results of Dubai ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.