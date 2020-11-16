PTI workers hold meeting for preparation of Rashakai rally on Nov 21

CPEC Committee Chairman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , MNA Arbab Sher Ali on Monday chaired a meeting of party's workers of PK- 73 constituency to finalize preparations for holding rally on occasion of inauguration ceremony of Rashakai Economic Zone in Nowshera on November 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :CPEC Committee Chairman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , MNA Arbab Sher Ali on Monday chaired a meeting of party's workers of PK- 73 constituency to finalize preparations for holding rally on occasion of inauguration ceremony of Rashakai Economic Zone in Nowshera on November 21.

During the meeting it was decided that huge rally of PTI from PK-73 would go to Rasakhai to give warm welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Rashkai Economice Zone will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity and create job opportunities in the region.

Speaking on party's office bearers, Arbab Sher Ali said that election victory in Gilgit-Baltistan elections has shown that PTI was still largest and most popular of the country.

He said that on basis of its performance, PTI would form next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in center.