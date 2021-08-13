UrduPoint.com

PTI Workers Hold Protest Against Attack On Arbab Ghulam Rahim

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:52 PM

PTI workers hold protest against attack on Arbab Ghulam Rahim

Workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Friday staged protest against attack on Special Assistant of Prime Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim in Tando Muhammad Khan on Thursday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Friday staged protest against attack on Special Assistant of Prime Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim in Tando Muhammad Khan on Thursday.

The PTI workers staged protests in different areas of Tharparkar district including Chelhaar, Wingo and Kaloi.

They said that the Pakistan People's Party was being distracted after the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Sindh province. They warned the PPP leaders and workers to avoid crossing their limits. They said that assailants who tried to attempt an attack on Arbab Ghulam Rahim would be booked soon.

