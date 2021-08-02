UrduPoint.com

PTI Workers Hold Protest Rally Against Attack On Haleem Adil Sheikh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:20 PM

PTI workers hold protest rally against attack on Haleem Adil Sheikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :PTI workers here Monday staged protest rally against alleged assassination attempt on opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in Nawabshah yesterday.

PTI workers led by local leaders Ali Hingoro, Jamshed Shaikh and others gathered outside Hyderabad Press Club and condemned attack on the motorcade of party's central leader Haleem Adil Sheikh near Zardari House, Nawabshah.

They said PPP leadership was behind the planned attack on Sheikh's motorcade as he was a strong critic of the provincial government for its wrong doings in Sindh.

PPP is victimizing their opponents because they always raised voice against provincial Govt's misdeeds, Ali Hingoro said.

By imposing complete lockdown in Sindh, provincial government has created economic crisis in the country, they said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had tackled COVID situation by adopting policy of smart lockdown so that people could be provided relief during pandemic.

They demanded that culprits of the attack on Haleem Adil Shaikh must be arrested with registration of cases against them.

They asked the provincial government to take back decision of complete lockdown in Sindh and stringent steps could be adopted to curb spread of virus like Federal government.

