PTI Workers Meet Punjab Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearers and Party workers from Dera Ghazi Khan Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Circuit House, DG Khan.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to solve the problems of the Party workers.

The party workers also took selfies with Usman Buzdar, said a handout issued here.

The Chief Minister told the Party workers and office-bearers about the development projects in Punjab especially in Dera Ghazi Khan, during the meeting.

