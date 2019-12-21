PTI workers meet Punjab Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearers and Party workers from Dera Ghazi Khan Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Circuit House, DG Khan

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to solve the problems of the Party workers.

The party workers also took selfies with Usman Buzdar, said a handout issued here.

The Chief Minister told the Party workers and office-bearers about the development projects in Punjab especially in Dera Ghazi Khan, during the meeting.