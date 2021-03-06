UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Workers, PML-N Leaders Come In Conflict With Each Other Outside Parliament Ahead Of PM's Trust Vote

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

PTI workers, PML-N leaders come in conflict with each other outside parliament ahead of PM's trust vote

The footages of the PTI workers have gone viral on social media in which they are seen attacking and making fun of PML-N MNAs and Senators outside the parliament.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs and Senators faced humiliation at the hands of workers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) outside the building of parliament on Saturday.

PML-N leaders and leaders of different opposition parties were present there outside the parliament building as they had come out after boycotting the National Assembly session called today for vote of no confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI workers had also gathered outside the parliament building which got angry to see the PML-N MNAs and Senators outside the parliament building.

They surrounded PML-N Maryam Aurangzeb and other leaders including Musaddiq Malik and hit them with kicks and fists.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was angry who said that they [PML-N] did not need security.

“I will send the attacker on stretcher if anyone wants to come in front of me,” he added.

The footages of the PTI workers kicking and attacking opposition leaders have gone viral on social media, grabbing huge criticism for party leadership at this occasion when special NA session was called for vote of confidence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Vote Social Media Maryam Aurangzeb Muslim Opposition

Recent Stories

World Digital Report 2020 highlights digital lifes ..

15 minutes ago

PM expresses concerns again over ECP for organizin ..

16 minutes ago

North Korea's petroleum imports breached sanctions ..

56 seconds ago

Medicinal products import increase 4.03% in 7 mont ..

58 seconds ago

Ashwin, Patel take India to verge of England Test ..

59 seconds ago

Commissioner directs land searching to shift distr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.