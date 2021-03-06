(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs and Senators faced humiliation at the hands of workers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) outside the building of parliament on Saturday.

PML-N leaders and leaders of different opposition parties were present there outside the parliament building as they had come out after boycotting the National Assembly session called today for vote of no confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI workers had also gathered outside the parliament building which got angry to see the PML-N MNAs and Senators outside the parliament building.

They surrounded PML-N Maryam Aurangzeb and other leaders including Musaddiq Malik and hit them with kicks and fists.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was angry who said that they [PML-N] did not need security.

“I will send the attacker on stretcher if anyone wants to come in front of me,” he added.

The footages of the PTI workers kicking and attacking opposition leaders have gone viral on social media, grabbing huge criticism for party leadership at this occasion when special NA session was called for vote of confidence.