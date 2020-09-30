PTI workers protest against ANP MPA Khushdil Khan

Scores of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf (PTI) workers took out on roads in protest on Wednesday against MPA of Awami National Party (ANP), Khushdil Khan who attained court's stay orders on different development projects

They were of the view that performance of ANP was limited to just paperwork and when PTI took the task of executing development works in Peshawar, the ANP MPA got stay orders from the court and work on these projects was stopped.

A protestor said opposition parties were in fear of losing their politics as PTI was serving the people in real sense. He said Khushdil Khan of ANP has so far attained stay order on three development projects which showed that ANP did not want the wellbeing of people of Peshawar.

They said we request the honorable judiciary to stop advancement of such elements that were against the development of Peshawar by cancelling such stay orders.