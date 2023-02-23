UrduPoint.com

PTI Workers Reject Imran Khan's Politics, Jail Bharu Move: Sherry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023

PTI workers reject Imran Khan's politics, Jail Bharu move: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers had rejected Imran Khan's politics as was evident from their lack of participation in Jail Bharo (court arrest) drive.

In a flurry of tweets, the federal minister said by not participating in Jail Bharu movement, the PTI workers had expressed their indifference to Imran Khan's politics.

Senator Rehman brushed aside the claims of PTI for the huge arrests of workers and leaders. She said there was no truth in the claim of the arrest of 700 people by the PTI. "Tehreek-e-Insaf claimed 200 arrests but only 80 people were arrested," she added.

Sherry Rehman added that today the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also reject Imran Khan's personal political spectacle.

"Imran Khan get out of "Bail Park" (dubbing his residence Zaman Park as Zamanat Park) and lead the Jail Bharu Movement. Tehreek-e-Insaf workers are disappointed with the announcement of Jail Bharu Tehreek. That is why they have rejected this drama," wrote Sherry Rehman.

The Minister said people had also rejected his (Imran Khan's) politics by not participating in the long march of May 25 and October 28. "People don't want arson and demonstrations, but political stability and code of conduct. The solution to the country's problems was not to go to jail but to stay in Parliament, which these people have broken and abandoned," she said.

