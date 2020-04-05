KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were serving masses under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan in war against Coronavirus.

He stated this while talking to media persons on the occasion of ration distribution here Sunday.

He said all out efforts were being made to distribute ration among the deserving families and it was also being ensured that no one's self respect was hurt.

He said the world including Pakistan was trying to cope with this disease, adding with the help of Almighty this problem would be resolved soon.

It was said that the Coronavirus spread among the people because of the members of tableeghi jamaat, but "I condemn this statement." Speaking on the lockdown in Sindh, he said the issues of people, their needs of food items were also important and the government should made a plan before imposing the lockdown in the province.

He asked where were the MNAs and MPAs who had been elected for 35 years.

He said the cases of Coronavirus were also in Jacobabad, Hyderabad and Larkana but the provincial government was not drawing its attention towards those areas.

He urged the media to highlight the positive steps of the federal government.

He thanked the Law Enforcement Agencies for their support in this hour of need.

Vawda said he would do whatever he could for the people of his area with the help of his friends and relatives.

"We have prepared lists and doing things systematically," he said, adding they had identified Union Councils (UCs) and Wards within the UCs and would provide ration to the people at their doorsteps.

He said the ration included Atta 10kg, Rice 2.5kg, Sugar 2.5kg, tea and daal.

Faisal Vawda said it was easy to impose lockdown but the big challenge was to help the daily wagers affected by the same.

He paid tribute to the doctors, paramedical staff, police, rangers and Pakistan Army who were performing their duties in this difficult situation.