PTI workers stage protest against attack on SAPM

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers here on Friday staged a protest demonstration against attack on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

According to details, the party workers led by Altaf Nizamani, Hassan Khan Pathan, Saud Ahmed Faroqui vehemently condemned the attack on SAPM by alleged PPP Jialas and urged the authorities concerned to take strict action.

They chanted slogans against Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tando Muhammad Khan Abid Baloch, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti and demanded to arrest the culprits.