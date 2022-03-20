PTI workers stage protest against disgruntled members

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :A large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers staged protest demonstration against the disgruntled members of the party here on Sunday.

The participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against disgruntled party members and chanting slogan in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The protestors said that the protest would continue against the members for deceiving Imran Khan and the party on the crucial stage. They said that people were participating in the protest against the disgruntled members from all Constituencies and number of participants would be increased in the next protest.

They demanded of the disgruntled members to return to the party otherwise there would be no space for them in their constituencies. They also express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that they would continue supporting PM Imran Khan as he was the only hope for the country.