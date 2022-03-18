UrduPoint.com

PTI Workers Stage Protest To Denounce No-confidence Move Against Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 10:49 PM

The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter staged a protest outside Hyderabad Press Club here Friday to denounce the no confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter staged a protest outside Hyderabad Press Club here Friday to denounce the no confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Led by Mustansir Billah, the PTI protesters chanted slogans against the leaders of the Opposition parties, blaming them for bribing some of the elected representatives of the PTI to try to change their loyalty.

Billah said that it was right of the political parties represented in the National Assembly to bring the no confidence motion against the Prime Minister. "However, it is undemocratic and immoral to buy off the MNAs of PTI so that they can vote against the PM," he said.

He argued that the imposition of the Governor Rule had become inevitable in Sindh because of rampant corruption and bad governance.

The protesters requested the Federal government to impose the Governor Rule.

