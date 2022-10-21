(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) PTI leaders and workers have taken to streets to lodge protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan for disqualifying their party chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

The PTI leaders have staged a protest at Jail road against the ECP verdict.

The reports say that the PTI workers have also announced rallies and protests in different parts of the country.

ECP has disqualified Imran Khan under Article 63-A of the Constitution for buying and selling gifts from Toshakhana.

However, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had already denied the charges of corruption in the said case. He had said that the CEC Sikandsr Sultan Raja was biased..