PTI workers take out rally to express support for PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out a rally on Saturday to express their support for Prime Minister Imran Khan and denounce the leaders of the opposition parties whom they blamed for orchestrating a conspiracy to oust the PM.

The rally was led by PTI's local leader Khawand Bux Jahejo and it moved through different parts of the city.

While addressing the rally Jahejo said Khan was not trying to protect his power but he was preventing the attempts of the corrupt political figures from taking reins of the country.

He said the political turncoats who enjoyed power for more than 3 years were exposed before the nation.

He alleged the opposition leaders for bribing the defecting MNAs of PTI.

Jahejo and other speakers expressed hope that the PM would emerge successful in the no confidence vote and that the conspiring opposition parties would bite dust.