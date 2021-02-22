PTI workers to hold protest on Tuesday : Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) workers and members would hold a protest demonstration before the Press Club Karachi on Tuesday against political victimization being committed by the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) workers and members would hold a protest demonstration before the Press Club Karachi on Tuesday against political victimization being committed by the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh.

Talking to a private television channel, the minister said that PTI workers were being lifted from their houses.

"We have apprised the high-ups in the Federal Capital in this regard and urged them to change of the chief secretary and inspector general of police in Sindh, " he added.

To a question about the Senate elections, the minister said the assembly members of PTI would vote for their party candidates.