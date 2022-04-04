UrduPoint.com

PTI Workers To Stand With Imran Khan Till Their Last Breath: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 08:36 PM

PTI workers to stand with Imran Khan till their last breath: Dr Yasmin

Prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that committed PTI workers would stand with Imran Khan till their last breath

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that committed PTI workers would stand with Imran Khan till their last breath.

In a statement issued here, she said that only a leader of Imran Khan's stature could steer Pakistan out of the challenges the country faced today.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "Imran Khan gave strong message of Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity to the world," adding, "We are with Imran Khan till our last breath."She questioned that why was opposition so scared of elections?, adding that the journey of progress would continue after Imran Khan's victory in elections. "Imran Khan is the symbol of real change in Pakistan," she concluded.

