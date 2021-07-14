PTI workers urged to support party candidates in CB, LB polls

General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Peshawar Region, Rizwan Bangash Wednesday urged the workers to support party candidates in Cantonment Board (CB) and local bodies' polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Peshawar Region, Rizwan Bangash Wednesday urged the workers to support party candidates in Cantonment board (CB) and local bodies' polls.

He expressed these views during a meeting with president PTI Labour Wing Peshawar Region, Tayyab Jan and general secretary Malik Irfan here on Wednesday.

The PTI office bearers said that they would support their party candidates in both Cantonment Board and Local Bodies' polls, adding PTI would sweep both elections.

They further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were enjoying confidence of the people.

They said that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the world has increased trust in the country.

They said that the PTI government has established the supremacy of merit and transparency and vowed no compromise would be made in that regard.

For the purpose of the beautification of the city, the jurisdiction of Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP) has been extended and its workers were now working tirelessly to keep the city clean, supply water and dispose of heaps of garbage.