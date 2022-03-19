UrduPoint.com

PTI Workers Who Stormed Into Sindh House Set Free

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2022 | 11:26 AM

PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

The latest reports say that the workers have been released on the personal guarantee of the area magistrate.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were arrested for entering into Sindh House have been set free, a local private tv reports.

The latest reports suggest that the workers have been set free on personal guarantee of area magistrate.

A number of PTI workers gathered outside Sindh house and then entered into it by climbing the main gate. They criticized the PTI MNAs for changing their loyalties.

PTI MNA Attaullah Khan said that the disgruntled PTI members were elected due to Imran Khan and the workers of the ruling party will go after the potential deserters.

He said that the deserters should come back and apologise to the Prime Minister, adding that if they have any grievances they should tender resignation and contest election.

Faheem Khan, PTI MNA from Karachi, who was present there in the protest outside the Sindh House said the people voted them owing to Imran Khan and the deserters were traitors.

He also hurdles threats to the dissident members of the ruling PTi who had been staying inside the Sindh house.

>