PTI working for betterment of the country: Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar said that PTI was working for the betterment of the people and the present budget was according to the aspirations and expectations of the common man. He said the government focuses on the backward areas in the budget which were ignored by the past governments..

Talking to APP here Sunday, he said the PTI government provides facilities to the farmers at every stage and production of wheat, rice and maize were historic while sugarcane was the second-highest in country due to pro farmer policies of the government this year.

He said the historic performance of main crops has enabled farmers to have an income of Rs 3,100 billion compared to 2,300 billion last year, showing an increase of 32 percent at current prices.

Replying to a question, he said much of this income has accrued to the low-income farmers as they own the majority of landholding at a subsistence level of less than 12.5 acres.

Replying to another question, he said overseas Pakistanis have made a remarkable contribution in improving the country's external account demonstrating their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The exceptional growth in workers' remittances, which were poised to achieve the highest ever growth of 25 percent and reach $29 billion, was the single most important factor turning current account into surplus," he said.

The SAPM said the PTI government has made relentless efforts to tighten noose against the informal channels of illegal Hundi and Hawala business as part of the country's remittance initiatives.