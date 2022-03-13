PTI working for socio-economic uplift of masses: Ishtiaq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the PTI government is following the policy of the socio-economic uplift of the masses.

Addressing a function held here on Sunday, the provincial minister said that record development schemes are being completed and improvement witnessed in health, education, environment, agriculture and Communication & Works (C&W) related facilities.

He said that PTI is the representative of the downtrodden classes of the society and durable steps are also taken to facilitate the people.

He said that the government is fulfilling all electoral commitments made with the people before the general elections.

The provincial minister said that the establishment of corruption free society, provision of generous services and green Pakistan are the targets of the incumbent government.

He appealed the general public to extend support to the government for the achievement of these targets and successful accomplishment of its people-friendly policies to guarantee the welfare of the general public.