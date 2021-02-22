UrduPoint.com
PTI Working For The Development Of Education In The Province: GB Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Education Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Azam said that the PTI provincial government was working for the development of education in the province

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Education Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Azam said that the PTI provincial government was working for the development of education in the province.

Talking to various delegations, he said that entire cabinet under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan was working for the construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that we were fully aware of the problems of the people.

He said that under the package development projects would be initiated through special ADPs while the unapproved ADPs have been abolished.

More Stories From Pakistan

