PTI Working To Provide Relief To Common Man: Jehandad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:22 PM

PTI working to provide relief to common man: Jehandad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, MPA Arbab Jehandad Khan Friday said the leadership of PTI was working round the clock to provide maximum relief to common man owing to its manifesto that was aimed to facilitate general public.

He was addressing a public gathering after inauguration of Community Center at Gulbaila area.

Arbab Jehandad urged the masses to cooperate with the government in its efforts to put the country on path of prosperity.

He said the problems confronted by the masses would be resolved soon.

He said coronavirus pandemic had affected the world's economy including Pakistan. However, with the people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team, the country would soon be free from the crisis which the country was facing.

