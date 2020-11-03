UrduPoint.com
PTI Youth Holds Rally To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:30 PM

PTI youth holds rally to express solidarity with armed forces

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Youth Wing on Tuesday staged a rally to express solidarity with armed forces for rendering matchless sacrifices for the security and safety of the motherland

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Youth Wing on Tuesday staged a rally to express solidarity with armed forces for rendering matchless sacrifices for the security and safety of the motherland.

Hundreds of workers of PTI Youth Wing Hyderabad led by Osama Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Ayaz and others chanted slogans against former speaker National Assembly Ayaz sadiq.

PTI Youth wing workers gathered in front of Hyderabad Press Club and marched towards Pakistan Broadcasting House (Radio Pakistan) while carrying banners and placards and raising slogans in favour of the armed forces of Pakistan.

Addressing the rally, PTI Youth Wing leaders said armed forces had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the defence of the homeland while thousands of officers and jawans of law enforcement agencies had laid down their lives in fighting against terrorists.

The nation would not allow anti-Pakistan elements to defame our heroes who were fighting war against terrorism and extremism since last two decades, they said and added that 220 million Pakistanis had inseparable bond with armed forces and they would not let anti-Pakistan elements succeed in their evil designs.

More Stories From Pakistan

