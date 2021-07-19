UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Youth Wing Announces Full Support For Majid Khan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:46 PM

PTI Youth Wing announces full support for Majid Khan

Insaf Youth Wing, City District Peshawar has announced full support for PTI candidate in elections for AJK Legislative Assembly constituency LA-45 (6), Abdul Majid Khan and stressed need for the unification of the workers of the wing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Insaf Youth Wing, City District Peshawar has announced full support for PTI candidate in elections for AJK Legislative Assembly constituency LA-45 (6), Abdul Majid Khan and stressed need for the unification of the workers of the wing.

This announced during a meeting of the Governing Body of Insaf Youth Wing, City District Peshawar held here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by members of the cabinet, who introduced themselves with each other.

The meeting also expressed resolve for full participation in the forthcoming elections of Cantonment board and decided to hold detailed meeting on organization after Eidul Azha.

On this occasion, President, Insaf Youth Wing, City District Peshawar Gohar Ayub and general secretary Sajjad Safi expressed gratitude to his cabinet members for their pledge for strengthening the youth wing.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Safi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet

Recent Stories

Court awards death sentence to accused in murder c ..

3 minutes ago

Morocco court jails journalist Omar Radi for six y ..

3 minutes ago

SU announces schedule for admissions to PhD in dif ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Larkana chairs Divisional Task Force ..

5 minutes ago

Rain likely in Capital, Punjab, KP, GB: Met Office ..

5 minutes ago

Red Cross to join Med migrant rescue mission

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.