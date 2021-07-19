PTI Youth Wing announces full support for Majid Khan

Insaf Youth Wing, City District Peshawar has announced full support for PTI candidate in elections for AJK Legislative Assembly constituency LA-45 (6), Abdul Majid Khan and stressed need for the unification of the workers of the wing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Insaf Youth Wing, City District Peshawar has announced full support for PTI candidate in elections for AJK Legislative Assembly constituency LA-45 (6), Abdul Majid Khan and stressed need for the unification of the workers of the wing.

This announced during a meeting of the Governing Body of Insaf Youth Wing, City District Peshawar held here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by members of the cabinet, who introduced themselves with each other.

The meeting also expressed resolve for full participation in the forthcoming elections of Cantonment board and decided to hold detailed meeting on organization after Eidul Azha.

On this occasion, President, Insaf Youth Wing, City District Peshawar Gohar Ayub and general secretary Sajjad Safi expressed gratitude to his cabinet members for their pledge for strengthening the youth wing.