PTI Youth Wing Delegation Meets MNA Cheema

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Amir Sultan Cheema Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking all possible measures for welfare of the public.

He was talking to a delegation of the PTI youth wing delegation here. He said that the Kamyab Youth Programme was a revolutionary initiative of the government for the youth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was using all available resources to harness the potential of the youth and make them stand on their own feet, he added.

The MNA said the government announced a huge economic relief package for the poor in the difficult times and it was taking solid measures to reduce inflation.

Ch Amir Cheema said that the Punjab government would spend Rs 330 billion on Insaf sehat card project in three years.

PTI Sillanwali Tehsil Youth Wing President Shahbaz and others were included in the delegation.

