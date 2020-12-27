UrduPoint.com
PTI Youth Wing Will Not Compromise On Party Discipline

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 05:00 PM



MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) ::District President Taj Khan and other speakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing Malakand Sunday said that no compromise would be made on party discipline and all efforts would be made to make the party and youth wing stronger.

They expressed these views while addressing the first introductory and important meeting of Insaf Youth Wing of Malakand District held at a local hotel under the Chairmanship of newly elected District President Khyber Taj.

Abid Raza, Zakirullah, Nasir Ali, Sabirullah, Muhammad Asif and Arsalan Khan.

The speakers at the gathering said that steps would be taken for the activation of the PTI Youth Wing while working with the party and according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They said that after the completion of the organization at the district level, the organization at the Tehsil, Union Councils and Wards levels would be completed, after which a youth convention would be held in consultation with the district and divisional leaders.

On this occasion, the divisional leaders were demanded to hold the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet members immediately so that the newly elected officials could intensify their activities.

During the meeting, the Divisional and Central Leaders of PTI and Youth Wing paid thanks and said that the confidence expressed by the leaders in the Youth Wing Cabinet of Malakand District would not be go waste.

