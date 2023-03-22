PTII set example of 'bad governance' in Punjab: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had set an example of bad governance in Punjab province during its tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had set an example of bad governance in Punjab province during its tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI chief broke all records of "corruption and bad governance" in Punjab province through Usman Buzdar and Pervaiz Elahi.

"It will take years to fix Punjab's economy for which only Imran is responsible," he added.

He said Imran Khan doing politics for just personal interest and he wanted to become the prime minister at any cost and for it, he would never hesitate to put the country at stake.

He further said that Imran was not a reliable person as he had made many U-turns on his political narrative.

