PTIP To Hold Public Meeting In Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 09:10 PM

PTIP to hold public meeting in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) will hold a public meeting at Jemkhana Stadium Bannu on Sunday 2 pm.

Party's Secretary Information Ziaullah Bangash on Saturday said that a grand joining gathering would be held at the residence of Halim Zada Bezankhel at 12 pm.

He said that party leadership will address the public regarding elections and the party's future plan.

