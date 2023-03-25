'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chief says that the police have also started crackdown at the houses of the PTI leaders and workers to harass them to stop them from taking part in the party’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed that his party’s 1000 workers were arrested by the police from the different parts of the country.

Imran Khan said that the government was doing so just to make peoples fear of going to PTI’s gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

“They have arrested my party’s workers and violated their privacy by raiding their voices,” said the PTI Chairman during an interview to an American news organization on Saturday.

“I know they want to remove but I don’t care. They can come to Zaman Park if they want to kill me, because I’m not going anywhere,” he added.

A local private tv reported that 50 workers were arrested from Rahim Yar Khan.

Several videos and clips went viral on the social media in which the police could be seen raiding the houses of the PTI leaders and workers.

The crackdown started after Imran Khan announced to hold public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. He had also claimed that the gathering would break all previous records. He asked the people to come and join his gathering.

However, his announcement put the local administration into action as they put barriers and containers at all exit and entry points of the city to bar the PTI leaders and workers from reaching Minar-e-Pakistan. The heavy containers have also been placed at different places including Shah Alam Market and Railways road in the city.