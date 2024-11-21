PTI's 90pc Members Against Nov-24 Protest: Azma Bokhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that 90 per cent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members are opposed to the protest scheduled for November 24.
In a statement, issued on Thursday, she said that by chanting the slogans of 'Al-jihad Al-jihad', the PTI had proven itself the political wing of TTP (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan). She said that activists of the jihadist party had armed themselves with weapons, shells, slingshots, glass and rubber bullets, etc. She said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister was being used as a pawn against the federation.
The minister said Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi’s authoritarian and demeaning attitude had caused a rift among her members in the assembly, adding that Aliya Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat had openly opposed Bushra Bibi’s control over the party. The Punjab Assembly members were sensible and they had refused to acknowledge Bushra’s leadership, the minister added.
Azma Bokhari warned that the state should not be underestimated, as it knew well how to deal with mobs and rioters effectively.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public hearings continue across LESCO region1 minute ago
-
WASA to install sensors on disposal stations, water tanks1 minute ago
-
Turkish Ambassador Dr Irfan Neziroglu, SMIU VC agree to collaborate in higher education2 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian embassy, TDAP agree to join hands for Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa2 minutes ago
-
Ban on parks, zoos, playgrounds lifted11 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman for revamping rural health centers11 minutes ago
-
AJK-Mirpur launches anti-encroachment and cleanliness drive11 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee on Industries & Production visits Toyota Indus Motors12 minutes ago
-
Five employees to perform Hajj at PEF’s expense12 minutes ago
-
3 held for bear-baiting in Sargodha district12 minutes ago
-
4 matches played under Karachi Metropolitan Football Cup 202412 minutes ago
-
No NOC for housing societies near rivers: SMBR22 minutes ago