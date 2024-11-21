(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that 90 per cent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members are opposed to the protest scheduled for November 24.

In a statement, issued on Thursday, she said that by chanting the slogans of 'Al-jihad Al-jihad', the PTI had proven itself the political wing of TTP (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan). She said that activists of the jihadist party had armed themselves with weapons, shells, slingshots, glass and rubber bullets, etc. She said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister was being used as a pawn against the federation.

The minister said Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi’s authoritarian and demeaning attitude had caused a rift among her members in the assembly, adding that Aliya Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat had openly opposed Bushra Bibi’s control over the party. The Punjab Assembly members were sensible and they had refused to acknowledge Bushra’s leadership, the minister added.

Azma Bokhari warned that the state should not be underestimated, as it knew well how to deal with mobs and rioters effectively.