PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal

Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) strongly believed that all national issues should be resolved through political dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) strongly believed that all national issues should be resolved through political dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was a strong supporter of political negotiations and has often conveyed offers of dialogue to the opposition.

He added that dialogue has always been a priority for the government. However, he asserted, "No negotiations will be allowed to start under coercion or blackmailing tactics."

Commenting on the formation of a commission, he said that the mandate lies with the government’s advisory committee, which will issue a formal response after consultations.

Answering a question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) left no stone unturned to tarnished Pakistan's reputation.

He further said that their political agenda, pursued at the expense of Pakistan's interests, is now evident to the entire

nation.

"The shameful incidents of May 9 and November 26 are among their many misdeeds," he added.

He further said that Pakistan's improving economic situation has left the PTI fearing for its political future.