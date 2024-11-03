ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan issued a stern warning to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday, stating that their actions would ultimately lead to disappointment.

In a recent interview with a private news channel, he strongly criticized PTI's political tactics, adding, "PTI's Primary focus has been gaining their personal interests rather than serving the people."

He pointed out, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the country is making progress and any attempts to disrupt stability will not be tolerated.

"

Responding a query regarding to constitutional bench, he said, "The government will accept any decision made by the Constitution bench regarding judge selection, without exerting influence."

Ihsan Afzal also emphasized the importance of unity and maturity in the face of opposition, urging all parties to work together for the country's progress and respect state institutions.