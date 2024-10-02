Open Menu

PTI's Agitative Politics To Cost Dearly To Pakistan: Akbar S Babar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PTI's agitative politics to cost dearly to Pakistan: Akbar S Babar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) resorted to politics of commotion and anarchy adding that such agitative politics would cost dearly to Pakistan.

Talking to journalists outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here, he said that establishing the writ of the State was the prime responsibility of the government.

He said that PTI staged a fake drama on March 3 to hold the intra-party election.

He said that he had challenged the PTI intra-party elections in ECP on March 5. Barrister Gohar was the self-proclaimed chairman of PTI, he added.

Babar said that there was a complete fiefdom in PTI and everyone was engaged in a power struggle.

He alleged that Adiyala Jail looked like a camp office of PTI adding that Imran Khan was enjoying every facility inside the jail.

Whether the other prisoners also have the same facilities inside the jail, he questioned.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Same March Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

10 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

10 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

11 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

19 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

20 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

20 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

20 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

21 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan