PTI's Agitative Politics To Cost Dearly To Pakistan: Akbar S Babar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) resorted to politics of commotion and anarchy adding that such agitative politics would cost dearly to Pakistan.
Talking to journalists outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here, he said that establishing the writ of the State was the prime responsibility of the government.
He said that PTI staged a fake drama on March 3 to hold the intra-party election.
He said that he had challenged the PTI intra-party elections in ECP on March 5. Barrister Gohar was the self-proclaimed chairman of PTI, he added.
Babar said that there was a complete fiefdom in PTI and everyone was engaged in a power struggle.
He alleged that Adiyala Jail looked like a camp office of PTI adding that Imran Khan was enjoying every facility inside the jail.
Whether the other prisoners also have the same facilities inside the jail, he questioned.
