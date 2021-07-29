UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI's Ahsan Saleem Wins PP-38 By-election

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

PTI's Ahsan Saleem wins PP-38 by-election

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Saleem has won the by-election of PP-38 constituency (Sialkot-IV) with a margin of 6,304 votes.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Saleem bagged 62,657 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Tariq Subhani stood second by securing 56,353 votes.

The voters' turnout was recorded 55.35 percent.

The seat (PP-38) was vacated due to the death of PML-N's MPA Chaudhry Khush Akhtar Subhani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim PP-38

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

1 hour ago

Google to Extend Voluntary Remote Work Option, Req ..

2 minutes ago

Airbus Manages to Protect Vital Programs Despite C ..

2 minutes ago

PDMA issues flood alert in Naullahs of Peshawar, M ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan CM seeks PM help for rederssal of elec ..

11 minutes ago

Man dies in Khuzdar road mishap

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.