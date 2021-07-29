SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Saleem has won the by-election of PP-38 constituency (Sialkot-IV) with a margin of 6,304 votes.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Saleem bagged 62,657 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Tariq Subhani stood second by securing 56,353 votes.

The voters' turnout was recorded 55.35 percent.

The seat (PP-38) was vacated due to the death of PML-N's MPA Chaudhry Khush Akhtar Subhani.