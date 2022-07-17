(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Mian Muhammad Akram Usman won the by-election for the Punjab Assembly seat PP-158 (Lahore-XV) by defeating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) contestant Rana Ahsan.

According to unofficial results, Akram Usman secured 37,463 votes and Rana Ahsan 31,906 votes.

Fourteen candidates, including Mian Muhammad Akram Usman of the PTI, Rana Ahsan of PML-N, Muhammad Bilal of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Umair Awan of Jamaat-e-IslamiPakistan and Jamil ur Rehman of Pakistan Nazriyati Party, were in the run.

A total of 151 polling stations were established for 236,394 registered voters of the constituency. However, the turnout of voters remained low as it was recorded at about 32.33 per cent.