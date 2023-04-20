(@Abdulla99267510)

The Malir court of Karachi granted bail to PTI Sindh Zaidi in fraud and threat case.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi was set free from Karachi's Landhi Jail after a local court granted him bail.

A larger number of PTI leaders and supporters welcomed their leader as he came out of the jail.

The Malir court of Karachi had earlier granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi in fraud and threat case.

Zaidi was brought to the court on completion of his three-day physical remand by the police. On the occasion of Ali Zaidi's appearance, strict security arrangements were made in and around Malir Court.

Kamran Baloch, the lawyer of the plaintiff, said that his client had said that they would make an out-of-court settlement, to which Ali Zaidi's lawyer Khalid Mahmood replied that he was not going to make any out-of-court deal.

The court had also ordered Ali Zaidi to deposit surety bond of Rs 10,000. Counsel for the plaintiff Kamran Baloch did not object to the bail application.

Earlier, the case of fraud and intimidation against PTI leader Ali Zaidi was heard in Malir Court Karachi, the arrested PTI leader Ali Zaidi was brought to Malir Court from Steel Town police station under tight security.