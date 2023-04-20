UrduPoint.com

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi Released From Karachi's Landhi Jail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2023 | 05:46 PM

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

The Malir court of Karachi granted bail to PTI Sindh Zaidi in fraud and threat case.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi was set free from Karachi's Landhi Jail after a local court granted him bail.

A larger number of PTI leaders and supporters welcomed their leader as he came out of the jail.

The Malir court of Karachi had earlier granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi in fraud and threat case.

Zaidi was brought to the court on completion of his three-day physical remand by the police. On the occasion of Ali Zaidi's appearance, strict security arrangements were made in and around Malir Court.

Kamran Baloch, the lawyer of the plaintiff, said that his client had said that they would make an out-of-court settlement, to which Ali Zaidi's lawyer Khalid Mahmood replied that he was not going to make any out-of-court deal.

The court had also ordered Ali Zaidi to deposit surety bond of Rs 10,000. Counsel for the plaintiff Kamran Baloch did not object to the bail application.

Earlier, the case of fraud and intimidation against PTI leader Ali Zaidi was heard in Malir Court Karachi, the arrested PTI leader Ali Zaidi was brought to Malir Court from Steel Town police station under tight security.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Jail Landhi Malir From Court

Recent Stories

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

26 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

33 minutes ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

9 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.