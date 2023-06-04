QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Zehri on Sunday said that allegations leveled against the police and prison authorities regarding the humiliation of women and violation of human rights through social media are baseless.

In a statement issued here, she said the arrested women have also denied any harassment by the police or jail authorities, after which the reality of PTI's new narrative has exposed to all.

Politics is a form of respect, but the kind of politics that PTI is doing seems more like a systematic conspiracy to spread disorder and chaos in the country than politics.

She deplored that such negative and baseless accusations were a conspiracy to defame the country worldwide with regard to human rights, which failed miserably with the positive and strong attitude of the nation.

The Pakistani nation strongly rejects the conspirators against the country and stands by its brave army and security agencies to root them out.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Imran Khan and PTI are responsible for the situation that has been created in the country, who have continuously poisoned the innocent minds against the top institutions and the army, and the result of which was May 9.

Patriotic Pakistanis openly condemned this move of PTI and the reason why PTI people left the party was because a person only that Imran only thinks about himself.

"He has nothing to do with the country or the nation or the party workers. This self-interested person has to go back on his own words," she said adding that PTI workers should decide the right direction by taking the nails of consciousness.