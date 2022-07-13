UrduPoint.com

PTI's Allegations On ECP, Punjab Govt Reflecting Frustration: Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PTI's allegations on ECP, Punjab govt reflecting frustration: Kundi

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that the leadership of PTI was foreseeing its defeat in the upcoming by-election in Punjab and levelling of baseless allegations against Punjab government and Election Commission was clearly reflecting its frustration.

"The masses of Punjab are very well aware of the fact that the Imran Khan led previous government's policies created hurdles like signing of agreements with IMF regarding increase in prices of petroleum products and electricity," he said while talking to APP.

As a result of such agreements, it became inevitable for current government to jack up the prices of petroleum products and electricity. However, the coalition government was not oblivious to the difficulties of the people in wake of inflation and the situation would gradually come to the normal, he reiterated.

Kundi said that the previous government of PTI wracked havoc with the institutions and the country's economy suffered due to over three and a half years by promoting corrupt practices like nepotism and bad administration.

He regretted that the Imran Khan led government badly failed to launch any mega project despite the fact that the country was overburdened with unprecedented and record loans.

He said above all the key development projects like CPEC were put in the cold storage which hurt the trust of our time tested friendly country China.

But now this government has taken effective damage control measures, yielding concrete results and improvement had been witnessed in relation with China, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

He added that the provision of loans on soft conditions to the country was picking high volume of the fact.

The PPP information secretary said that their was worst type of bad governance and corruption during the PTI government and now in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too corruption, unemployment, nepotism were on rise. The people of province were desperately awaiting relief oriented measures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Government Of Punjab Punjab China Election Commission Of Pakistan CPEC Saudi Arabia Faisal Karim Kundi All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

2 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

2 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.