UrduPoint.com

PTI's Allies Fully Intact, Not To Leave Govt: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 10:47 PM

PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said all the allied parties of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were fully intact with the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said all the allied parties of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were fully intact with the government.

The PTI had full confidence and support of its allies, which would not leave its government, he said while talking to private news channels.

The minister said the opposition was a group of corrupt people who had the common agenda of how to conceal or save the plundered public wealth, and they had gathered a day before yesterday for the purpose.

The corruption of opposition leadership had been caught and the accountability process against them was moving forward, he added.

He said both the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were continuing their proceedings against Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for corruption and money laundering of billions of rupees.

Both the main opposition parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had lack of trust with each other, he added.

Farrukh said the government was not afraid of the opposition alliance as it was fully focused on its priority of serving the people. It was providing best health facilities to the people through health cards as it had evolved best policy against the coronavirus pandemic which was acknowledged internationally.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would spearhead the PTI's public contact campaign soon by addressing big public gatherings across the country to highlight the government's performance and achievements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party Money Federal Investigation Agency Muslim All Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Authorities Arrest Couple for Trying to Launder ..

US Authorities Arrest Couple for Trying to Launder $4.5Bln After Bitfinex Exchan ..

55 seconds ago
 Bosnian Serb leader pumps brakes on separatist thr ..

Bosnian Serb leader pumps brakes on separatist threats

57 seconds ago
 Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

3 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Iranian art exhibition ..

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates Iranian art exhibition at Lok Virsa

3 minutes ago
 Nominee for CENTCOM Commander Says Believes Russia ..

Nominee for CENTCOM Commander Says Believes Russia Does Not Want War With US - T ..

3 minutes ago
 Tour champion Pogacar in Covid-19 setback as UAE r ..

Tour champion Pogacar in Covid-19 setback as UAE race looms

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>