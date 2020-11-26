The new assembly of Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Zaidi as Speaker and and Nazeer Ahmad as Deputy Speaker

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The new assembly of Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Zaidi as Speaker and and Nazeer Ahmad as Deputy Speaker.

Amajad secured 18 votes for Speakership and Nazeer secured 22 votes for Deputy Speaker slot in a secret ballot by members of the new Gilgit Baltistan Assembly.

United Opposition (PPP ,PML (N),JUI(F) nominee Gulam Muhammad secured only 8 votes whereas 6 votes were rejected due to inaccurate stamping.

United Opposition nominee Rehmat Khaliq who was contesting for the position of deputy speaker received only 9 votes.

Soon after the election both Speaker Amjad zaidi and Deputy Speaker Nazeer Ahmad took Oath of their portfolios.

Elections for the offices of the Chief Minister, speaker and deputy speaker are merely be a formality since the PTI has acquired two third majority in 33-member Gilgit Baltistan Assembly.