UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI's Amjad Zaidi And Nazeer Elects As Speaker And Deputy Speaker GB Assembly Respectively

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:39 PM

PTI's Amjad zaidi and Nazeer elects as Speaker and Deputy Speaker GB Assembly respectively

The new assembly of Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Zaidi as Speaker and and Nazeer Ahmad as Deputy Speaker

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The new assembly of Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Zaidi as Speaker and and Nazeer Ahmad as Deputy Speaker.

Amajad secured 18 votes for Speakership and Nazeer secured 22 votes for Deputy Speaker slot in a secret ballot by members of the new Gilgit Baltistan Assembly.

United Opposition (PPP ,PML (N),JUI(F) nominee Gulam Muhammad secured only 8 votes whereas 6 votes were rejected due to inaccurate stamping.

United Opposition nominee Rehmat Khaliq who was contesting for the position of deputy speaker received only 9 votes.

Soon after the election both Speaker Amjad zaidi and Deputy Speaker Nazeer Ahmad took Oath of their portfolios.

Elections for the offices of the Chief Minister, speaker and deputy speaker are merely be a formality since the PTI has acquired two third majority in 33-member Gilgit Baltistan Assembly.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Ford compensates S.African owners for SUV fires

2 minutes ago

Burkina Faso president Kabore wins re-election in ..

3 minutes ago

Most lungs recover well in 3 months after Covid: S ..

3 minutes ago

CPO holds Khuli Kutchery at Kotli Sattian PS

3 minutes ago

DC warns educational institutions to follow NCOC g ..

3 minutes ago

In tears, Danish Prime Minister apologises for han ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.