PTI's Anti-corruption Claims Exposed In £190 Million Scandal: Ahsan Iqbal
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, on Wednesday said that a £190 million corruption case has exposed the reality of a leader who once called others "thieves" and accused PTI of misleading the public with false claims of fighting corruption.
Talking to a private news channel, he criticized former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, accusing him of misleading the nation by presenting himself as a champion of anti-corruption and transparency.
The truth has come to light," he said, adding that the party's tenure failed to deliver economic stability and instead deepened political polarization across the country, he added.
He added that during PTI's time in power, the focus was not on governance or reform but on spreading divisive rhetoric and misleading the public.
He emphasized that the allegations of corruption against PTI now contradict the image it tried to build as a party committed to transparency and accountability.
Recent Stories
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI's anti-corruption claims exposed in £190 million scandal: Ahsan Iqbal5 minutes ago
-
MPA,commissioner review traffic management in Multan15 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered15 minutes ago
-
Posters urge people to observe Black Day on Jan 26 in IIOJK25 minutes ago
-
Robbery in house25 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft25 minutes ago
-
115th death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad observed35 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara inaugurates police hospital, command and control room, rest house at Torghar35 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Khushalgarh outpost55 minutes ago
-
PM instructs transparent, merit-based selection of students for agri training in China1 hour ago
-
Free spine week announced at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths by Indonesia landslides, flash floods3 hours ago