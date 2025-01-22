ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, on Wednesday said that a £190 million corruption case has exposed the reality of a leader who once called others "thieves" and accused PTI of misleading the public with false claims of fighting corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticized former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, accusing him of misleading the nation by presenting himself as a champion of anti-corruption and transparency.

The truth has come to light," he said, adding that the party's tenure failed to deliver economic stability and instead deepened political polarization across the country, he added.

He added that during PTI's time in power, the focus was not on governance or reform but on spreading divisive rhetoric and misleading the public.

He emphasized that the allegations of corruption against PTI now contradict the image it tried to build as a party committed to transparency and accountability.