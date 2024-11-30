PTI's Anti-govt Agenda Exposed, Says Aqeel Malik
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The government's spokesperson on legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik Saturday squarely placed the responsibility for the prevailing chaos in the country and the recent attack on Islamabad over the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
The PTI leadership were accused of fueling chaos in Pakistan, with their anti-government agenda being
exposed, Aqeel Ahmad remarked while speaking to ptv news here.
He further said the PTI leadership was starkly divided in recent protests in Islamabad, with internal conflicts and blatant disregard for government directives.
Despite clear warnings, they defied the rules, entering D-Chowk without permission and utilizing KPK machinery in Islamabad to dismantle obstacles, in a brazen display of defiance, he added.
Aqeel Ahmad stated that PTI's actions were a direct disregard for the government's repeated warnings, which specified Sanjrani as the only authorized location for PTI protests.
He stated that the PTI leadership abandoned its supporters and violated rules despite receiving fair warnings.
According to him, the PTI leadership's actions were irresponsible and put their supporters in a critical situation, adding that this incident has raised concerns about the party's leadership and its commitment to its supporters as well.
"The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to address the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, instead prioritizing protests in Islamabad", Aqeel Ahmad added.
Responding to a query, he disclosed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a task force to investigate the recent operation in Islamabad that aims to probe the matter on merit.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed by outlaws54 seconds ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on Dec 811 minutes ago
-
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail16 minutes ago
-
Agha Hasan condemns false claims on mosques, dargahs across India1 hour ago
-
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM1 hour ago
-
Family burn to death after fire broke out in room1 hour ago
-
Faryal Talpur highlights role of PPP in country's development on foundation day2 hours ago
-
Bilawal felicitates workers, supporters on PPP's 57th foundation day2 hours ago
-
Bus-motorbike collision killed two in Pakpattan2 hours ago
-
Four lives lost in Azizabad house fire incident2 hours ago
-
2 killed, four injured in mini-truck crash on Swabi-Rawalpindi road2 hours ago
-
Bus-motorbike collision killed two in Pakpattan3 hours ago