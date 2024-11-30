PTI's Anti-govt Agenda Exposed, Says Aqeel Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Government's Sspokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik Saturday squarely placed the responsibility for the prevailing chaos in the country and the recent attack on Islamabad over the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
The PTI leadership were accused of fueling chaos in Pakistan, with their anti-government agenda being exposed, Aqeel Ahmad remarked while speaking to ptv news here.
He said the PTI leadership was starkly divided in recent protests in Islamabad, with internal conflicts and blatant disregard for government directives.
Despite clear warnings, they defied the rules, entering D-Chowk without permission and utilizing KPK machinery in Islamabad to dismantle obstacles, in a brazen display of defiance, he added.
Aqeel Ahmad stated that PTI's actions were a direct disregard for the government's repeated warnings, which specified Sangjani as the only authorized location for PTI protests.
He stated that the PTI leadership abandoned its supporters and violated rules despite receiving fair warnings.
According to him, the PTI leadership's actions were irresponsible that put their supporters in a critical situation, adding that this incident has raised concerns about the party's leadership and its commitment to its supporters as well.
"The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to address the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, instead prioritizing protests in Islamabad", Aqeel Ahmad added.
Responding to a query, he disclosed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a task force to investigate the recent operation in Islamabad that aims to probe the matter on merit.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP leaders reaffirm commitment to people’s rights on party's 57th foundation day11 minutes ago
-
Grand jirga stresses joint efforts to ensure lasting peace in Kohat Division11 minutes ago
-
DG Pakistan CAA, PIA CEO hail resumption of Europe Flights after 4 years22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army helps save lives in N Waziristan road accident41 minutes ago
-
Punjab police SI, two others shot dead in Lakki51 minutes ago
-
Ali Gohar slams PTI leadership for using innocent people as 'Human Shields'2 hours ago
-
Seven gamblers held2 hours ago
-
Mashal Yousafzai removed as KPK special assistant2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 99,800 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Shergarh's handmade shawls attracting people's attention this winter2 hours ago
-
PTI's anti-govt agenda exposed, says Aqeel Malik2 hours ago
-
Man killed by outlaws2 hours ago