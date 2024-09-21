(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Media Coordinator and Spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Punjab, Syed Kousar Kazmi, said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)'s much-touted social media popularity has been exposed in today’s flop show in Lahore.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that today Punjab, particularly Lahore, has firmly rejected PTI and its hateful politics.

Kazmi added that the public's rejection of PTI was a significant blow to their rhetoric against the state. "Today, their anti-state narrative has been defeated, and they will struggle to cope with this humiliation."

He said that PTI's social media-fuelled image was no longer enough to mask the reality of their dwindling support on the ground.

Their reliance on the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was evident, but even he could not salvage them from embarrassment, he added.