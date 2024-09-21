Open Menu

PTI's Anti-state Rhetoric Defeated As Punjab Turns Its Back: Spokesperson Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

PTI's anti-state rhetoric defeated as Punjab turns its back: Spokesperson Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Media Coordinator and Spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Punjab, Syed Kousar Kazmi, said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)'s much-touted social media popularity has been exposed in today’s flop show in Lahore.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that today Punjab, particularly Lahore, has firmly rejected PTI and its hateful politics.

Kazmi added that the public's rejection of PTI was a significant blow to their rhetoric against the state. "Today, their anti-state narrative has been defeated, and they will struggle to cope with this humiliation."

He said that PTI's social media-fuelled image was no longer enough to mask the reality of their dwindling support on the ground.

Their reliance on the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was evident, but even he could not salvage them from embarrassment, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Social Media Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

7 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

8 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

8 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

9 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

9 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

10 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

22 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

22 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

22 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan