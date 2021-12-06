(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Central Executive Committee (CEC) led and coordinated by General (r) Naeem Khalid Lodhi on Monday visited the Sri Lankan High Commission to convey their condolences and express solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka over the tragic Sialkot incident

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Central Executive Committee (CEC) led and coordinated by General (r) Naeem Khalid Lodhi on Monday visited the Sri Lankan High Commission to convey their condolences and express solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka over the tragic Sialkot incident.

The delegation on behalf of the people of Pakistan and the PTI leadership conveyed their heartfelt grief over the tragic incident. They conveyed condolence to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, victim's family and the people of Sri Lanka.

The delegation strongly condemned the brutal incident occurred on the soil of Pakistan.

The delegation assured of their full support, and said that the elements responsible for the Sialkot incident would be taken to task and no leniency would be shown in this regard, as every Pakistani was sharing the pain of the aggrieved family.

The delegation members said, "We are speechless and shocked over the violence by the vigilantes who will be punished. It is not the mind-set of Pakistani people rather few miscreant elements carried this nerveless crime." Sri Lankan High Commissioner said it was shocking to see the brutal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mob.

"However, we are happy that government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken stringent action against the culprits involved in the incident to punish them," the Ambassador said.

He said that already number of culprits have been rounded up and were behind the bars.

Ambassador Wijewickrama said 99 per cent Pakistan have expressed their condolences and sympathies with the Sri Lankan victim's family.

"This incident will not affect bilateral ties between the two friendly countries," he said and pointed that the relationship between the two countries dates back to the independence of Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

High Commissioner said, "We are very confident that this particular incident will be handled by the government and justice will be provided to the victim's family and children." He thanked the delegation for expressing condolence with people of Sri Lanka and the victim's family.

The delegation comprised; Shahid Yusuf, Sulaiman Malik, Shunila Ruth, Lieutenant General (R) Naeem Lodhi ( coordinator), Musadaq Ghuman, Raja Mansoor Khan, Brigadier Samson Simon Sharaf, Arshad Dad ( Head of Delegation), Colonel (R) Amanullah, Nilofar Bakhtyar and Dr Talat Anwar.

The tragic incident happened on Friday where some factory workers attacked the Sri Lankan manager, and killed him. The Prime Minister took a serious note of the tragedy and directed that no person who was responsible for the mauling be spared.

The police has since arrested over 130 people and identified the main perpetrators, who will be tried under the Anti Terrorism Act.