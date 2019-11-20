The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing till the first week of December on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) appeal against decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing till the first week of December on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) appeal against decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about foreign funding case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted the hearing on a petition filed by PTI regarding the matter.

During the course of proceeding, petitioner's lawyer Shah Khawar Advocate prayed the court to adjourn the case for as short time as senior lawyer was busy in Supreme Court to which the bench remarked that it couldn't wait for long.

The junior counsel then requested the court to adjourn hearing of the case for some days.

After this, the bench adjourned hearing of the case.

Earlier on November 7, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had filed a petition in the High Court to challenge the ECP's October 10 decision which had rejected the party's applications against an audit of its foreign funding. The PTI had requested the court to restrain the scrutiny committee, formed by the election commission, from probing the party's foreign funding.

On October 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected petitions filed by PTI, seeking secrecy in the scrutiny of the foreign funding case againstthe party.