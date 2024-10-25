Open Menu

PTI’s Approach Has Cost Pakistan Dearly, Time To Move Forward: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM

PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday said that political stability was needed, saying the country can no longer afford divisive and negative politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday said that political stability was needed, saying the country can no longer afford divisive and negative politics.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan has already paid a heavy price for the instability fueled by political discord.

He said that the current government was working toward economic recovery and improving Pakistan’s global image.

He pointed to several economic indicators, stating that inflation had dropped from over 40 percent to 6.7 percent, while the stock exchange, which previously crashed to 27,000 points, has now crossed the 90,000 mark.

He also noted a 44 percent increase in remittances and a reduction in the trade deficit."The destructive approach of certain political factions," Iqbal said, "has only resulted in furthering divisions within society.

"

He urged an end to the politics of polarization, adding that the focus should be on national stability and unity.Answering a question about the appointment of the new Chief Justice, he said that the process was conducted with consensus across political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

While the nomination involved three highly capable senior judges, only one could be selected as per constitutional requirements.

He added that the chosen candidate reflects leadership qualities necessary for the role, which is essential in these challenging times. He described the nominee as the best choice for ensuring effective leadership within the judiciary and fostering a positive environment in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Stock Exchange Ahsan Iqbal Price From Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

1 minute ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

26 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

26 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

34 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

48 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

53 minutes ago
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

58 seconds ago
 Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the ..

Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali

59 seconds ago
 16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

1 minute ago
 APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kash ..

APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day

1 minute ago
 Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improve ..

Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy

45 minutes ago
 PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans ..

PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza: Tar ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan