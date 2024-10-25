PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday said that political stability was needed, saying the country can no longer afford divisive and negative politics

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan has already paid a heavy price for the instability fueled by political discord.

He said that the current government was working toward economic recovery and improving Pakistan’s global image.

He pointed to several economic indicators, stating that inflation had dropped from over 40 percent to 6.7 percent, while the stock exchange, which previously crashed to 27,000 points, has now crossed the 90,000 mark.

He also noted a 44 percent increase in remittances and a reduction in the trade deficit."The destructive approach of certain political factions," Iqbal said, "has only resulted in furthering divisions within society.

He urged an end to the politics of polarization, adding that the focus should be on national stability and unity.Answering a question about the appointment of the new Chief Justice, he said that the process was conducted with consensus across political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

While the nomination involved three highly capable senior judges, only one could be selected as per constitutional requirements.

He added that the chosen candidate reflects leadership qualities necessary for the role, which is essential in these challenging times. He described the nominee as the best choice for ensuring effective leadership within the judiciary and fostering a positive environment in the country.