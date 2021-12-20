(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Attaullah Khan won the Tehsil Chairman District Swabi seat by securing 29363 votes in local government elections.

Awami National Party candidate, Muhammad Akmal Khan was runner up with 21050 votes, PML-N candidate secured 20597 votes, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam 19151 respectively.