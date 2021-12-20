UrduPoint.com

PTI's Attuallah Khan Wins Tehsil Chairman Swabi Seat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:30 AM

PTI's Attuallah Khan wins Tehsil Chairman Swabi seat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Attaullah Khan won the Tehsil Chairman District Swabi seat by securing 29363 votes in local government elections.

Awami National Party candidate, Muhammad Akmal Khan was runner up with 21050 votes, PML-N candidate secured 20597 votes, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam 19151 respectively.

More Stories From Pakistan

